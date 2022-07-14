Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum makes up about 1.6% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $10,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.0% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $598,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

In other news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,865,480. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $114.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.90.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

Several research firms have commented on MPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.36.

About Marathon Petroleum (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.