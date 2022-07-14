Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC) Short Interest Up 350.0% in June

Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in Maquia Capital Acquisition by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 25,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 15,437 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $503,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $757,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,179,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAQC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.23. 57,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,156. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.13. Maquia Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

