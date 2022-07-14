Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 1.0% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 7,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 2,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.79. 492,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,561,341. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $73.74 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.76.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 38.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 32.02%.

TSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

