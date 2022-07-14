Mad River Investors Reduces Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Mad River Investors lowered its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada makes up about 4.7% of Mad River Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mad River Investors’ holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $6,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on FNV. Raymond James set a $190.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.25.

Franco-Nevada stock traded down $5.11 on Thursday, reaching $127.78. 121,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,749. The stock has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.67. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $124.95 and a twelve month high of $169.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.78.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $338.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.27 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 55.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 32.82%.

About Franco-Nevada (Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.