Mad River Investors Makes New Investment in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Mad River Investors acquired a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 182,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,000. Permian Basin Royalty Trust accounts for approximately 1.8% of Mad River Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mad River Investors owned about 0.39% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Sinecera Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,211,000.

PBT stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $14.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,780. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $23.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.12.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 91.67% and a return on equity of 3,610.01%. The company had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%.

PBT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

