Mad River Investors Makes New Investment in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Mad River Investors bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 158,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000. Core Scientific makes up about 1.0% of Mad River Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,886,000. Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,539,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000.

In related news, insider Darin Feinstein sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of 3.07, for a total value of 1,535,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,393,271 shares in the company, valued at 102,517,341.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,074,147 shares of company stock valued at $7,303,137 over the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CORZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.10 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.10 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Core Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 7.37.

Shares of CORZ traded down 0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 1.47. 95,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,174,492. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 1 year low of 1.40 and a 1 year high of 14.98.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.18. The company had revenue of 192.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 164.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

