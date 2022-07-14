LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Barclays

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.12.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.85. The company had a trading volume of 9,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,942. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.32. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $83.09 and a 52-week high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $5.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.