Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Gap Down to $5.88

Shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.88, but opened at $5.66. Lyell Immunopharma shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 6,756 shares.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of -2.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.69.

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 3,006.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYEL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 535.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 9,693 shares during the period. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

