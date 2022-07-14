Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Gap Down to $5.88

Shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.88, but opened at $5.66. Lyell Immunopharma shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 6,756 shares.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.
The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of -2.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.69.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYEL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 535.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 9,693 shares during the period. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYEL)
Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.
