Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Hold

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has C$69.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

LUN has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Lundin Mining to a buy rating and set a C$14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$8.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$14.30 to C$12.60 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$14.84.

Shares of LUN traded down C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,050,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,456. The firm has a market cap of C$5.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$6.73 and a 52 week high of C$14.00.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The mining company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 11.1000002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$238,331.50. Also, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.84 per share, with a total value of C$2,459,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,172,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$946,262,410.16. Insiders have bought a total of 1,730,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,341,152 in the last ninety days.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

