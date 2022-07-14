Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,459 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,751,232,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,297 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 353.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 753,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $194,836,000 after acquiring an additional 587,676 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3,171.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 389,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $100,498,000 after buying an additional 377,681 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,166,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $235,929,000 after buying an additional 312,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $182.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,637,475. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.04. The firm has a market cap of $116.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.16.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.