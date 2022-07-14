Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) vs. Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Rating) and Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.9% of Broadway Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Logansport Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Broadway Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Logansport Financial and Broadway Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logansport Financial 29.91% N/A N/A Broadway Financial 1.22% 0.28% 0.04%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Logansport Financial and Broadway Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logansport Financial $10.79 million 2.37 $3.21 million $5.00 8.40 Broadway Financial $27.97 million 2.51 -$4.05 million N/A N/A

Logansport Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Broadway Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Logansport Financial has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadway Financial has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Logansport Financial and Broadway Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logansport Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Broadway Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Broadway Financial beats Logansport Financial on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Logansport Financial (Get Rating)

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. The company's personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services. It also provides business and commercial checking accounts, commercial savings accounts/certificates of deposit, money market accounts and certificates, commercial sweep accounts, ACH debit/credit capabilities, electric federal tax payment systems, remote banking and merchant card services, wires, coin services, night deposit bags, and remote deposit banking services. In addition, the company offers revolving or seasonal lines of credit, term loans for equipment, commercial real estate mortgages for expansion or acquisition, commercial letters of credit, and guaranteed loans, as well as agricultural loans. Logansport Financial Corp. was founded in 1925 and is based in Logansport, Indiana.

About Broadway Financial (Get Rating)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers mortgage loans, which are secured by multi-family residential properties; single family residential properties; and commercial real estate, including charter schools, community facilities, and churches, as well as commercial business, construction, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in securities issued by federal government agencies, residential mortgage-backed securities, and other investments. The company operates through three branch offices. Broadway Financial Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

