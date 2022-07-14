Locus Chain (LOCUS) Price Hits $0.0854 on Top Exchanges

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Over the last week, Locus Chain has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Locus Chain has a market cap of $75.13 million and $2.90 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Locus Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0854 or 0.00000413 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004838 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,671.49 or 0.99999420 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com . The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211 . Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

Locus Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Locus Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

