Lion Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:LGHLW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lion Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:LGHLW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LGHLW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.12. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,308. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09. Lion Financial Group has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.26.

Get Lion Financial Group alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.