Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $118.15

Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $118.15 and last traded at $118.60, with a volume of 2922 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $121.08.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $144.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $154.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.07.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.47. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 48.22%. The firm had revenue of $925.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 122,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,069,000 after purchasing an additional 11,565 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 16,586 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,561,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $2,803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

