Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 40,695 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,299,543 shares.The stock last traded at $19.01 and had previously closed at $19.61.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.94.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.71.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

