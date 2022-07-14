Light (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Trading Up 13.8%

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY – Get Rating) shares were up 13.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 381,192 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,085% from the average daily volume of 32,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09.
About Light (OTCMKTS:LGSXY)
