Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.85.

LBRT stock traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $10.93. 74,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,466,602. Liberty Energy has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.95.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $792.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.42 million. Liberty Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Energy will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $28,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,428,115 shares in the company, valued at $64,791,373.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $30,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,206.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,571,000 shares of company stock worth $430,001,180. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth $17,064,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,309,000 after buying an additional 352,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

