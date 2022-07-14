Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Trading 3.6% Higher

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) traded up 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $115.37 and last traded at $115.37. 1,084 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 350,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.32.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LBRDA shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on Liberty Broadband to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 99.93%. The company had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.76 per share, for a total transaction of $33,228.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,022.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 11.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

