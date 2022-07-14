Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-$1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.43 billion.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,271. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.79.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEVI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.09.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $196,425.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,035.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth $93,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 22.5% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,757 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth $263,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 15.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,852 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at $330,000. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

