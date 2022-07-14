Lennox International (NYSE:LII) PT Lowered to $292.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $335.00 to $292.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lennox International from $254.00 to $238.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Lennox International from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lennox International from $258.00 to $242.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lennox International from $248.00 to $190.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Lennox International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $244.10.

Shares of LII traded down $5.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,165. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $182.85 and a twelve month high of $345.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.23 and its 200-day moving average is $247.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.33. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 153.38% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennox International will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is 33.97%.

In other Lennox International news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 1,035 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $221,686.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,266.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total value of $41,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,252.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lennox International by 2.6% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

