LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Gap Up to $43.48

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.48, but opened at $44.88. LendingTree shares last traded at $43.96, with a volume of 170 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Northland Securities lowered shares of LendingTree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LendingTree in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LendingTree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

The firm has a market cap of $526.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.98.

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $283.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.65 million. LendingTree had a net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Ernst acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.67 per share, with a total value of $656,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in LendingTree by 4,176.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LendingTree in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LendingTree Company Profile (NASDAQ:TREE)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

