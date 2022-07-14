Lendefi (new) (LDFI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.94 Million

Lendefi (new) (LDFI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. Lendefi (new) has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and $19,205.00 worth of Lendefi (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lendefi (new) has traded flat against the dollar. One Lendefi (new) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lendefi (new) alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004959 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00099642 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00016968 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Lendefi (new) Coin Profile

Lendefi (new)’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. Lendefi (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,887,779,997 coins. Lendefi (new)’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Buying and Selling Lendefi (new)

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendefi (new) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendefi (new) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lendefi (new) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lendefi (new) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lendefi (new) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.