LEM Holding SA (OTCMKTS:LMHDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LEM Holding SA (OTCMKTS:LMHDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LMHDF remained flat at $2,548.66 during trading on Thursday. LEM has a twelve month low of 2,548.66 and a twelve month high of 2,548.76.

About LEM

LEM Holding SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for measuring electrical parameters in China, the United States, Germany, Japan, Italy, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industry and Automotive. The Industry segment develops, manufactures, and sells transducers for the measurement of current and voltage of various industrial applications.

