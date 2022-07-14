LEM Holding SA (OTCMKTS:LMHDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LEM Holding SA (OTCMKTS:LMHDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LMHDF remained flat at $2,548.66 during trading on Thursday. LEM has a twelve month low of 2,548.66 and a twelve month high of 2,548.76.
About LEM (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LEM (LMHDF)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- What is Insider Trading?
Receive News & Ratings for LEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.