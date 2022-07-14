Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Sells 21,514 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC decreased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,514 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.2% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of BATS:NUSC traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.12. 317,994 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.61. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $29.93.

