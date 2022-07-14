Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ashford Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 44.1% during the first quarter. Ashford Advisors LLC now owns 243,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,547,000 after buying an additional 74,675 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,107.5% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 86,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,676,000 after purchasing an additional 82,509 shares during the period. ACT Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 96,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,010,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $187.22. The stock had a trading volume of 55,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,954,459. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.66. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $181.67 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

