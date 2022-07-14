Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 1,033 iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.9% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.95. 53,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,396,091. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.79. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $56.42.
