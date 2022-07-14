Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Makes New Investment in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth $35,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE:WST traded down $6.37 on Thursday, hitting $293.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,875. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.89 and a twelve month high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $302.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

