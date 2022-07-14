Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Makes New Investment in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth $35,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.
West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.00%.
About West Pharmaceutical Services (Get Rating)
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on West Pharmaceutical Services (WST)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.