Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHE. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 426.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period.

SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.73. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,275. SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a 12-month low of $72.87 and a 12-month high of $108.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.48.

