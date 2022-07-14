Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Has $5.50 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,283,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,506,000 after buying an additional 698,595 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,066,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,266,000 after buying an additional 588,841 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,188,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,776,000 after buying an additional 773,331 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,976,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,088,000 after buying an additional 223,965 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,596,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,182,000 after buying an additional 433,423 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $60.80. The company had a trading volume of 174,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,831,097. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.62 and a 1-year high of $85.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.69 and its 200-day moving average is $70.57.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
