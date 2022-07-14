Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 43,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 14,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.98. The stock had a trading volume of 699,896 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.67. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

