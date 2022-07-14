Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Buys Shares of 600 American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 13.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 1.7% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 129,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,500,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 18,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 15.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 310,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,530,000 after purchasing an additional 42,338 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.22.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AWK traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $145.51. 10,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,265. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.45 and a 1-year high of $189.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.01 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

American Water Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

