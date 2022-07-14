Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Buys New Shares in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, DMG Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SRPT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.25.

NASDAQ:SRPT traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.99. 9,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.22. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.28 and a 52 week high of $101.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $210.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.25 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.54 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

