Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 64,197 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 7,464.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,197 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF accounts for 1.7% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period.

IFRA remained flat at $$33.91 during trading on Thursday. 211,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.99.

