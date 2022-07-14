Laramide Resources (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) Trading 2.4% Higher

Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF – Get Rating) traded up 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 7,275 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 63,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.50.

Laramide Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LMRXF)

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Church rock uranium project, the Crownpoint uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and holds 100% interest in the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy uranium project located in Australia.

