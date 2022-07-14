Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LSTR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.09.

LSTR stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.54. The stock had a trading volume of 205,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,452. Landstar System has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $188.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.24. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Landstar System will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth $542,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Landstar System by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

