Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

LE stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.50. 228,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.29. Lands’ End has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $44.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.40.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $303.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.10 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,175,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,077,000 after buying an additional 297,723 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,845,000. Towerview LLC lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 52.8% during the first quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 405,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 191,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 65,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 292.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 60,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End (Get Rating)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

