Landmark Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 476 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.69. 130,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,316,112. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.53 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.68 and a 200-day moving average of $129.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.96.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

