Landmark Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.26. 703,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,559,068. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

