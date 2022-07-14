Landmark Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $505,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,421.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,269,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,761,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $248,192,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,685,000 after buying an additional 106,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,906,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,072,000 after buying an additional 109,954 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

BATS:JPST remained flat at $$50.07 during trading hours on Thursday. 3,877,690 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.26.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.