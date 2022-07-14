Landmark Wealth Management LLC Invests $42,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

NYSE ABBV traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.32. 137,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,750,899. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $265.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.92%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

