Landmark Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 319 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 3,456.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 45,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 116,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.57.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR traded down $4.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $247.04. The company had a trading volume of 65,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $179.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $253.05 and a 200-day moving average of $272.34.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

