Landmark Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,273,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,718,000 after acquiring an additional 264,227 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,864,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,511,000 after purchasing an additional 402,420 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $602,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GILD. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.93.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.57. The company had a trading volume of 132,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,437,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.25. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

