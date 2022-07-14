Landbox (LAND) Price Hits $0.0006

Landbox (LAND) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. Landbox has a total market cap of $45,806.10 and $2.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Landbox has traded 40% lower against the dollar. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004959 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00099642 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00016968 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

