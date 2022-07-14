Lake Street Capital Boosts Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Price Target to $14.00

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Lake Street Capital from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

APYX has been the subject of several other research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

APYX stock opened at $6.88 on Monday. Apyx Medical has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.61.

Apyx Medical ( NASDAQ:APYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 million. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 30.96% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apyx Medical will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APYX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 12,263 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Apyx Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Apyx Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Apyx Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $945,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in Apyx Medical by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 62,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium to cut, coagulate and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.