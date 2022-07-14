Lagardere SA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) Short Interest Down 97.1% in June

Lagardere SA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the June 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

LGDDF stock remained flat at $$18.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.86. Lagardere has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $26.55.

Lagardere Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lagardere SA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: Lagardère Publishing, and Lagardère Travel Retail. The Lagardère Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

