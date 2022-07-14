La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Trading 3.1% Higher

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.91 and last traded at $25.75. 5,138 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 697,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.97.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.86. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,991,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,629,000 after purchasing an additional 233,569 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,446,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,513,000 after purchasing an additional 32,185 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 15.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,701,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,294,000 after purchasing an additional 221,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,601,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,242,000 after purchasing an additional 46,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 7.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,567,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,328,000 after purchasing an additional 108,031 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.