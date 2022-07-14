L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 54,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,617,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $5.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $221.50. 20,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,432. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.17. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.09.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

