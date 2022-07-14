Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 373 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Krilogy Financial LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,382,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $2.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $187.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,954,459. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.34 and a 200-day moving average of $214.66. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

