Krilogy Financial LLC Increases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,671 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,260,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after buying an additional 1,212,093 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,585,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,086,911,000 after buying an additional 643,656 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $368.98. 48,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,956,366. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $392.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $444.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.