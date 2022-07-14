Krilogy Financial LLC Increases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,671 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,260,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after buying an additional 1,212,093 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,585,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,086,911,000 after buying an additional 643,656 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $368.98. 48,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,956,366. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $392.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $444.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adobe (ADBE)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.