Krilogy Financial LLC Has $23.06 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 276,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for 2.4% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $23,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 300.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,682,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,111 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 22,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.39. 1,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,495. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $70.09 and a twelve month high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

